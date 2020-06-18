Miami Dolphins and Buccaneer trades that went rather well
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have won two trades with the Buccaneers since Tampa Bay joined the NFL.
The Miami Dolphins and in-state rival Buccaneers have not made many trades in their history. The ones they have made have been rather simple. One blockbuster trade didn’t work out the way Miami had hoped but even that trade wasn’t terribly bad.
While the trade for Hugh Green was expensive, these trades worked out well enough for the Dolphins.
The best trade for the Dolphins came way back in 1979 when the Dolphins traded defensive end, Randy Crowder, for a third-round draft pick. Crowder had been a decent depth player for Miami the previous three seasons at defensive tackle. Getting a 3rd round pick for him is a little surprising even by today’s NFL standards.
With the extra third-round pick in 1979, the Dolphins selected Alabama running back Tony Nathan. Nathan, who had a movie about his rise to the NFL made about him, Woodlawn, spent his entire NFL career with the Dolphins, nine seasons.
While Nathan never made any Pro Bowl rosters, he was a valuable member of the offense. His best rushing yard season came in 1981 when he ran for 782 yards. That same season he added another 452-yard receiving. In fact, he eclipsed the 1,000 yards combined mark four times in his 9-year career.
Another decent trade that the Dolphins made came in 2017 when they traded a 7th round draft pick to the Bucs for two 7th round picks. One in 2017 and one in 2018. Miami used the pick in 2018 on receiver Isaiah Ford. Ford is still trying to make his mark on the roster and saw considerable opportunities last year due to injuries.
With the 2018 7th round pick, Miami traded that as part of the Daniel Kilgore trade with the 49’ers. Kilgore didn’t work out too well in Miami but was a leader at center when he was healthy. The trade itself cost the Dolphins little.