Miami Dolphins traded too much to Tampa Bay for Hugh Green
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins blockbuster trade for Tampa Bay’s Hugh Green cost too much.
In 1985, Don Shula was trying to get his defense back on track and when Tampa Bay’s Hugh Green became available, Shula and the Miami Dolphins made an expensive move.
Should we consider the trade between the Dolphins and Buccaneers for Green the worst between the two clubs? We can simply because there hasn’t been a lot of trades between them. Green was a high-profile NFL talent but his time in Miami compared to his cost wasn’t what Miami was hoping to get.
The Dolphins sent Tampa Bay two draft picks. A first-round pick and a 2nd round draft pick in 1986. The Buccaneers drafted DB Rod Jones in round one, he lasted four years on their roster and spent his next seven seasons with the Bengals. The Bucs used the 2nd round pick on OLB Kevin Murphy. Murphy spent six seasons with the Bucs and two more seasons in the NFL outside of Tampa Bay.
As for Green, he spent six and a half seasons with the Dolphins so Miami did get service out of him. He started 66 games of the 82 he played in. He posted 22 sacks. Green was a Pro Bowl player for the Buccaneers and was named 1st and 2nd team All-Pro from 1982 to 1983 but in Miami, he did not receive the same recognition and made no Pro Bowls.
Despite the name recognition, Green was simply another linebacker in Miami. He was good but not great. Given the compensation, one would hope he would have been great.