Miami Dolphins failed in these Green Bay Packer trades
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may have had some good trades with Green Bay but they were not these.
The Miami Dolphins may have turned a trade with Green Bay into Tim Bowens and Tim Ruddy but they missed on these trades.
Sometimes you should just sit and not take the phone call from another team’s general manager. In 1995 the Dolphins spent too much time on the phone with Green Bay and it didn’t work out well for Miami.
The first trade came when the Dolphins started to unload players. They sent WR Mark Ingram to the Packers for a 4th round draft pick. Ingram had a good six-year career with the Giants before joining the Dolphins in 1993. After two seasons in Miami, Don Shula was ready to move on. Ingram was the recipient of a masterful and historical play.
Against the Jets, Ingram caught the touchdown from Dan Marino in the famous “Clock Play”. In 1995, it didn’t matter anymore.
The Dolphins would also trade TE Keith Jackson to the Packers. That trade would also send back the 4th round pick they got from Green Bay in the Mark Ingram trade. The Dolphins would get a 2nd round pick in exchange for Jackson.
The Dolphins would absolutely blow the trade by drafting Andrew Greene. Greene spent one season with the Dolphins appearing in 6 games and starting one. Hardly value for Ingram and Jackson.
While the Dolphins were able to turn a four-spot draft drop, in round one of the 1994 draft into Tim Bowens and Tim Ruddy, they couldn’t make magic a second year in a row turning two starters into two players that no one remembers.