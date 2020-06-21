Miami Dolphins owned the Packers in these trades
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have not made any blockbuster trades with the Packers but these worked out.
The Miami Dolphins didn’t hit a lot of home runs with the Packers but these two trades worked out well enough.
Our first trade dates back to 1973 when Miami traded when the Dolphins traded a little-used QB, Jim Del Gaizo to the Packers. Del Gaizo was given credit for four games with Miami in 1972 completing five passes on 9 attempts and two touchdowns.
The allure of an undefeated season and the third-string quarterback must have been something that the Packers couldn’t get past. The Packers sent a 2nd round pick in 1973 and a 2nd in 1975 to Miami for him. Del Gaizo spent one season with the Packers and one more with the Giants before leaving the NFL.
The Dolphins were able to turn that trade into TE Andre Tillman and receiver Freddie Solomon. Tillman had a decent career with Miami that lasted four seasons, his only years in the NFL. He posted 6 TDs and 757 yards on 66 receptions starting 52 of 58 games.
Solomon was a different story. He spent three seasons with Miami before being traded to the 49’ers. He spent eight seasons with the 49’ers and had 43 touchdowns. Still, Solomon and Tillman for Del Gaizo was a good trade for Miami. It was not, however, the best trade between them.
Jumping ahead another decade, we move to 1994 when the Dolphins sent their first-round draft pick to the Packers for a later round 1st and a 3rd round draft pick. Miami dropped from 16th in round one to 20th. So only a four-spot drop.
The Packers used the 16th pick on guard Aaron Taylor. Taylor played three seasons with the Packers and then two more with the Chargers. He started every game of his career but never really developed into his draft slot expectations. Miami on the other hand hit it out of the park.
With the 20th pick they selected DT Tim Bowens who would spend his entire 11-year career with Miami. He was a mainstay on the defensive line and one of only two players to play for Don Shula, Jimmy Johnson, and Dave Wannstedt. He would retire after the 2004 season missing a chance to add Nick Saban to his coaches list. Bowens made two Pro Bowls and is on the Dolphins Walk of Fame.
With the third pick, the Dolphins traded it to the Cardinals along with two fourth-round picks to move back into round two. They used the last pick in round two to draft center Tim Ruddy. Ruddy spent his entire career with the Dolphins and played with Shula, Johnson, and Wannstedt as well. He retired in 2003 and made one Pro Bowl.
As the Dolphins center, Ruddy started all but four games in his NFL career, all with Miami.
Overall, a very good trade for the Dolphins that netted two long-time starters.