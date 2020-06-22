Miami Dolphins’ DeVante Parker could make the Pro Bowl in 2020
By George Keim
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker should be a Pro Bowl receiver in 2020.
A question fans have is, will there be any Miami Dolphins sent to the annual NFL Pro Bowl? This year? DeVante Parker should be one.
The NFL announced last week that the Pro Bowl is leaving Orlando, Florida and will be heading to Sin City, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Over the next few days, we will look at five Dolphins players that could take the next step and find themselves on a Pro Bowl roster at season’s end.
NUMBER ONE – DeVante Parker
DeVante Parker – Let’s be frank, DeVante Parker should have made the Pro Bowl in 2019. Parker took his game to the level Dolphins’ fans had been hoping for in his first four seasons. Parker had a great year. Statistically speaking he was the best wide receiver in the AFC. Compare his statistics to the four Pro Bowl receivers from last season
Keenan Allen 104 catches 1199 yds 6 tds 11.5 yds per catch
Tyreek Hill 58 catches 860 yds 7 tds 14.8 yds per catch
DeAndre Hopkins 104 catches 1165 yds 7 tds 11.2 yds per catch
Jarvis Landry 83 catches 1174 yds 6 tds 14.1 yds per catch
Cortland Sutton* 72 catches. 1112 yds 6 tds. 15.4 yds per catch
D.J. Chark* 73 catches 1008 yds 8 tds 13.8 yds per catch
DeVante Parker 72 catches 1202 yds 9 tds 16.7 yds per catch
* Chark (Hill) and Sutton (Hopkins) were named as replacements to the AFC roster.
Parker was tied for 4th in catches, 1st in yards, 1st in touchdowns, and 1st in yards per catch. The numbers speak for themselves. It’s not a stretch to say Parker outplayed all of last year’s Pro Bowl representatives. The obvious question is, can Parker repeat last year’s performance this year?
Let’s state the obvious here, In order for Parker to become a Pro Bowler this year, he has to stay healthy. Last season was the first of his career where he was able to play all 16 games. In 2019 he also benefited from an abundance of targets. Parker and Ryan Fitzpatrick formed chemistry early and continued that throughout the season. Fitzpatrick’s confidence in Parker showed in the form of 128 targets last season ranking him as the 13th most targeted receiver in the league. The Dolphins have made no significant changes to the wide receiving corps so it would be safe to assume Parker will again see his share of the ball.
In my opinion, is DeVante Parker has to come out and play with the alpha dog mentality he displayed last season. Parker wanted the ball, and oftentimes went and got the ball. This was never more evident than in the season finale win against the New England Patriots in Foxboro. Parker went up, almost exclusively, against a defensive player of the year candidate Stephon Gilmore. Parker put on a dominant performance, finishing the game with 8 catches for 137 yards. Many times putting Gilmore on skates.
When, and hopefully if, the season shakes out, it is my opinion that DeVante Parker will earn his first Pro Bowl selection in 2020.