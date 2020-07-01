The Miami Dolphins’ 2020 success hinges on the rookie class
Miami Dolphins success really comes down to the team’s rookie class.
The Miami Dolphins are headed in the right direction with all the talent they’ve added, but what’s the secret to success for the 2020 season?
There’s no doubt that the Dolphins added an influx of talent through the draft and free agency. But some of those additions will come to fruition sooner than others. For example, I expect Ted Karras to go into the organization and hit the ground running at center quicker than Austin Jackson at left tackle.
Duh. Jackson is a rookie, and Karras is going into his fifth year. So that likely went without saying.
Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley are other examples, both rookies. It’s just the nature of the game. Sure, some rookies come in and instantly excel, but I’m betting on Karras and the other veterans gelling with the team more quickly than any of the rookies. He has the league experience under his belt already.
That’s not intended to be a slight. The Dolphins did what they needed to do in the 2020 Draft. But instant gratification isn’t always guaranteed with draft picks.
Unfortunately, the Miami Dolphins’ overall success for 2020 will demand gratification as soon as possible.
With the three rookie offensive lineman, a unit that desperately needed attention, there’s going to be some speed bumps in the road. And there’s going to be some wild terrain, as well. I think all three rookies will get substantial playing time, and they’ll all be taking their lumps together.
I’m saying this because if the Dolphins are going to achieve the maximum success, then there’s going to have to be minimal rookie mistakes.
The two ideas at play here are oil and water. Multiple rookie lineman and high expectations for the team’s record seem to get in the way of each other. The experience is vital for the rookies, but that also means rookie mistakes. That’s fine, though. That’s how players grow. But how many rookie mistakes would it take for it to prove costly in a game?
I’m personally not pushing in my chips on this bet. It seems like a negative outlook, but it’s only negative for now. Rookies aren’t rookies forever. I just don’t see Jackson, Hunt, and Kindley blossoming all at the same.
It’ll be a process for some of them that’ll extend beyond the scope of 2020.
Also, notice that I’ve only mentioned the offensive line so far. There are several adages about the importance of the trenches, and that was the weakest link for the Miami Dolphins when using 2019 as an indicator. So what about the rest of the positions?
Well, the quarterback room is looking good. I like Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa together for now. I think that Ryan Fitzpatrick will still get the early season nod, but I think Tagovailoa comes in at some point, too.
Tagovailoa is talented, but it’s risky business having him behind an offensive line that could have no returning starters from last year; Hunt and Kindley are going to push Davis out. Also, some of them will be rookies — see above.
I believe that Tagovailoa will be the franchise quarterback of the future, I’m just not sure how much of it takes flight in 2020.
As far as Noah Igbinoghene goes, he has the most leeway. I expect him to get eased in more than the rest of the rookies since Xavien Howard and Byron Jones form one of the strongest units on the team. Maybe he cuts his teeth in the nickel and niches out there role permanently.
Brandon Jones will get early playing time. The safety group is the midst of its own micro-rebuilding. Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain will lead the way, but I think McCain will become more of a jack-of-all-trades defensive back, and Jones will get transitioned as a mainstay.
Some of the rookies are more vital right now than others, as you can tell. But the future lynchpins are in the 2020 draft class, and those dividends won’t pay out this year. And it boils down to one thing. The entire year comes down to one major tenet, in my opinion: inexperience.
That’s the word of the year for the 2020 Miami Dolphins.
I have no doubt there will be a lot of positives and praiseworthy football from the Dolphins youngsters in 2020, but what I do doubt is how consistent it’ll be.
2020 is by no means a lost season. There will be a lot of valuable lessons for the rookies to learn. And there will likely be some curveballs for the veterans.
I’m keeping track of 2020 as it relates to 2021. That’s when we’ll start to see all the momentum begin to take form.
As for 2020 itself, I am not expecting the Miami Dolphins to be a surprise playoff team or even have a winning record. With Brian Flores and his staff and my confidence in him, along with helpful contributions from the rookie class, I am setting 8-8 as a reasonable goal for the Dolphins. And from there, then we can start getting ready for a moonshot.
2020’s success might not end up where you want it, but at least keep in mind that this year’s shortcomings will compound into next year’s improvements.