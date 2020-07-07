Miami Dolphins training camp preview: Underdog cornerbacks
The Miami Dolphins have some solid cornerback who many consider being underdogs.
The Miami Dolphins made a big effort to improve their secondary and some young guys are now longshots to make the team.
Everybody loves an ‘underdog’ story, right? Movies like “Rudy” and “Invincible” were made to celebrate players who beat the odds to not only make their team’s roster but contribute. This year’s Dolphins team has some potential players capable of making their dreams come true.
Those kinds of stories don’t happen in real life.
You don’t think so? Tell that to Raheem Mostert who played for six teams in two years. He was even an afterthought in San Francisco for two seasons before shining during the 49ers run to Super Bowl LIV.
Want a Dolphins example? Look no further than his current teammate Vince Biegel. He was on the Packers roster in 2017, the Saints roster in 2018, and then started 10 games last year for the Dolphins; logging 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception.
So who are the contenders at cornerback to be this season’s “Cinderella Story“?