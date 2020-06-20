Miami Dolphins have had some decent trades with the Saints
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have one trade that stands out with the Saints but there have been others.
Forget about Ricky Williams, we will talk about him later. The Miami Dolphins have hit on more than just Williams in their trade history with the Saints.
The first trade between Miami and New Orleans came way back in 1973 when the Dolphins shipped an unknown player to the Saints for a draft pick that would not make the roster. In 1975 you could change the names and round of the compensation and it would be an identical trade.
Miami wouldn’t make significant trade with the Saints until 2002 when Ricky Williams was moved to the Dolphins. Again, we will talk about Williams a little later today because as much as his personality was so enigmatic, so is the discussion on the trade itself.
Our top trades with the Saints that worked out well for the Dolphins center on a running back and a linebacker but also a trade for draft picks that may shape the future of the team.
We start with Reggie Bush. In 2011 the Dolphins sent safety Jonathan Amaya and a 6th round draft pick to the Saints for Bush and 6th round pick.
The trade for Bush could be considered a push. Bush was only with the Dolphins for two seasons and after he left, spent five more seasons in the NFL. Bush rushed 443 times in his two seasons for 2,072 yards, 12 touchdowns, and added another 3 touchdowns and 588 yards receiving.
Bush’s trade wasn’t great but given the parameters of the deal, it still worked out more in Miami’s favor.
In 2019 the Dolphins made a rare player for player swap that looks more likely to favor the Dolphins than the Saints. Miami sent LB Kiko Alonso who no longer wanted to be with the Dolphins in a reduced role, to N.O. for LB Vince Biegel. Biegel looked good last season and was brought back to compete this year for a roster spot. Biegel is a surprise. He has a great motor and impressed his coaches. Despite the depth at LB right now, Biegel is expected to make the roster and another good season could lead to a longer deal.
Finally, the Miami Dolphins made a move for their future of the franchise.
During the 2019 NFL Draft, the Dolphins were looking to trade for quarterback Josh Rosen but instead of giving up an early 2nd round draft pick as compensation, they traded down with the Saints. Miami would send their early 2019 2nd and a 4th round pick to the Saints for the Saints later 2nd round pick, a 6th round pick, and a 2nd round pick in 2020. That 2020 pick was used on DT Raekwon Davis who many believe could be a steal in round two.
While the Dolphins shipped the 2019 Saints 2nd round pick to Arizona for Josh Rosen, the deal was smart given the fact Miami was ready to send a second-round pick for the QB anyways.
The last two trades with the Saints are too early to judge and both could easily be great moves for the Dolphins or simply two more forgotten moves that we look back on in ten years and wonder what they were thinking.