Miami Dolphins 2020 training camp preview: Eric Rowe
Regardless of where he plays, Eric Rowe should play a big part in Dolphins 2020 plans.
With the 2020 season approaching, Eric Rowe will have an important role to play in the Miami Dolphins defense and the Dolphins are going to be relying on him.
So far we have covered the “Cinderella story” of 2019’s Nik Needham and this year’s potential ‘underdogs’. Now we get into players that should definitely play a big part in the success, or failure, of the 2020 Miami Dolphins.
What the Dolphins do with Eric Rowe is one of the biggest questions in the Dolphins secondary.
Did you know that Eric Rowe was drafted in the second round (47th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, by the Eagles, with a selection that originally belonged to the Dolphins?
Is he a cornerback?
He’s listed as a CB on the roster page of Miamidolphins.com. That’s where he spent his first four seasons in the NFL; totally 82 tackles and two interceptions.
Or is he a safety?
That’s where he played last year when the Dolphins signed him to a one year, $3.5M contract. In 15 starts at strong safety, Rowe put up 81 tackles and had an interception. Despite his personal stats, the Dolphins allowed 135.4 yards/game (27th in the NFL) and Rowe was complicit in that poor ranking.
Where/How Eric Rowe plays will help determine the success of the 2020 Dolphins.
After looking at how Rowe has faired the last four years in the NFL, what can the team/fans expect from him in the upcoming season?
As of today, Rowe is listed as the starting strong safety, according to the Dolphins website. Although Adrian Colbert is listed as his backup, Colbert figures to compete at free safety with returning starter Bobby McCain.
Like with most other veterans, the potentially shortened preseason means that Rowe should expect to start the season as the starter. To keep the job, though, Rowe needs to do a better job against the run or rookie safety Brandon Jones may replace him before the season is over.