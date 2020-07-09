2020 Miami Dolphins player previews: DeVante Parker
DeVante Parker is ready for a big 2020 season if there is one.
Miami’s wideouts have the potential to be special. DeVante Parker emerged as the unit’s leader last season and should continue to put up impressive numbers.
2019 was a bit of a revelation for DeVante Parker.
The talented receiver was finally able to shed the “bust” label that had been circulating around his head over the last few years. Marred by injuries and lackluster play to start his career in south Florida, the Louisville product finally put all of the pieces together under Brian Flores’ coaching staff to the tune of 72 catches, 1202 yards, and 9 touchdowns (per Pro-Football-Reference.com). It was, by far, his best season as a pro and provided a quality blueprint of what the next few seasons should look like.
Most importantly, Parker was able to play in all 16 games, which he hadn’t done up until this past season. Injuries really hurt his development early in his career, which helps to explain his lack luster performances. Staying healthy was always a key factor for Parker to be successful and he finally delivered on that potential.
Parker proved that he belonged in the league and his play last season earned him a nice contract extension, worth up to $40 million, per ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe. It’s a big investment by this front office for a guy who had one great season. And yet, all signs would indicate that Parker should have another great campaign going into 2020.
Arguably the top receiver in the AFC last season, Parker should continue to see the ball thrown his way regardless of who is behind center for Miami. Parker and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick developed a great report last season and the same should be expected for Tua Tagovailoa when he finally gets his chance to start.
Regardless of who is the quarterback of this team, they will be looking in Parker’s direction early and often throughout each and every game. The Dolphins should expect Parker to, at the bare minimum, duplicate his numbers from this season, although the potential exists for him to do even better, which should put him right in the discussion for his first Pro-Bowl nod.
Parker showed that he could consistently win one-on-one battles and could effectively run every route in the tree. His mix of speed, physicality, and athleticism was something that excited the Dolphins front office when he came out of college and the coaching staff finally saw it all come together last year. There is no doubt that he should continue to grow under Flores’ staff and he should thrive in Chan Gailey’s offense next season.