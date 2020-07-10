NFL says no to jersey swaps but tackling is still allowed in 2020
The NFL will ban players from swapping jerseys after games this year.
Earlier this week the NFL announced that players would be prohibited from swapping jerseys at the end of games as part of their health safety rules.
Once again, the NFL is proving that they really don’t have a solid grasp on what they are doing when it comes to keeping their players safe. The decision to not allow players to exchange jerseys pales in comparison to the fact that they will be on the field all game, you know, touching each other.
In addition, the league has said that players will have to maintain a safe distance apart during pre-game activities. Fans will not be allowed on the field either. That may seem like a head-scratcher but many NFL teams allow fans to stand in roped off sections of the sidelines. The Miami Dolphins have sections such as these in place.
Players have made jokes on social media about the institution of this rule. Laremy Tunsil Tweeted that the “NFL is a joke” which prompted many to call him out for not having a better attitude, but in reality, it is a joke.
Allowing players to play a game that requires a lot of contact, exchange of sweat droplets through said contact, and lord knows what else, vomit, urine on the field, etc…, not allowing an exchange of a uniform seems kind of silly. It’s like telling players the league is taking major steps to stop head injuries by not allowing players to wear helmets.
Personally, I don’t see how exchanging jerseys is going to stop the spread of anything.