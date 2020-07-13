Miami Dolphins training camp preview: Running back Malcolm Perry
Malcolm Perry is labeled a running back but he’s capable of so much more.
When is a quarterback not really a quarterback? When he finishes his college career with over five times as many career rushes than he does passing attempts. That’s the case with former Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry.
Last year Perry led an offense that asked him to rush 294 times for 2017 yards and 21 touchdowns versus 86 passing attempts for 1084 yards and only 7 passing touchdowns.
At 5’10” and 181 pounds, Perry doesn’t possess ‘conventional’ running back traits. His skill set lends itself to a more of a ‘scat back’ role where he does most of his damage on draws and receiving out of the backfield. That fits well with the spread offense that Chan Gailey likes to run.
Perry will have to be a “jack of all trades” for the Dolphins.
So how does Perry fit in on the Dolphins roster? Jordan Howard and Matt Breida are the ‘full-time’ backs on the roster. Beyond that, Perry is competing for playing time with the likes of Patrick Laird, Kallen Ballage, and Miles Gaskins.
A successful season for Perry would be him filling a role similar to what Alvin Kamara had with the Saints during his rookie season in 2017. Kamara had 120 rushes and 81 receptions. If Perry could even come to produce half of Kamara’s 1554 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns, the Dolphins got themselves a huge steal in the 7th round of the draft.
More likely, Perry will be in the mix on third downs and might even compete as a starter on special teams. Perry averaged 24.6 yards per kick return in his limited opportunities at the position in college.