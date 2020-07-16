Miami Dolphins announce no tailgating for the 2020 season
The Miami Dolphins will have fans in the stadium but they won’t be able to tailgate outside.
It has been announced that the Miami Dolphins will not allow tailgating as part of their efforts to maintain a safe environment for fans and players.
To all of our friends who get up early on Sunday mornings for gameday and to our tailgating chefs we offer our sympathy to the news that your tailgating will be put on the proverbial back burner for this season.
The Dolphins are doing what they can to keep fans coming to the stadium as healthy as they can be and the players on the field, the same. The team has announced a myriad of changes to policy for this upcoming season.
- No tailgating
- No fans at training camp
- Masks required to be worn by fans and employees
- Cashless stadium
- Clustered seating
- Touchless security
- No fans for pre-season
Looks like you will need to bring your debit and credit cards as the stadium will not accept cash. This shouldn’t be too problematic in this day and age. It will not have as big an impact as many might initially think. Of course, those who bring only cash as a way to limit the number of beers they drink, might have a problem.
The seating capacity of the stadium has yet to be announced but the clustered seating idea isn’t really surprising. I would imagine that tickets bought together will have seating close together. I mean it wouldn’t make sense to separate a family who live together.
The training camp and pre-season restrictions were announced previously but it wasn’t clear if fans would be allowed to attend the two pre-season games. That appears to be a “no” for now.
It will be interesting to see how many fans wear masks to the games but more interesting to see how the stadium security enforces the standard once a fan is in the stadium. Will they remove fans if they do not wear them at their seats? Most if not all teams will have to deal with that issue.
Hard Rock Stadium is the first of it’s kind in the world to receive a GBAC Gold Standard accreditation in-stadium cleanliness. I had to look it up to see what exactly it means. In order to be deemed a GBAC Gold Standard facility the following must apply.
- Established and maintained a cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention program to minimize risks associated with infectious agents like the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).
- The proper cleaning protocols, disinfection techniques, and work practices in place to combat biohazards and infectious disease
- Highly skilled cleaning professionals who are trained for outbreak and infectious disease preparation and response. – GBAC