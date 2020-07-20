Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Raekwon Davis
By George Keim
Raekwon Davis joins a Miami Dolphins team in need of defensive tackle depth.
In the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins continued rebuilding the trenches and selected Alabama defensive tackle, Raekwon Davis.
As you look at the Dolphins defensive line room it quickly becomes evident of the mold of player the Phins like. Davis fits this mold. Like Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux, Davis isn’t a 330-pound space-eater in the middle of the line. Davis measures 6’7” 312 pounds.
Davis was a major contributor on the Alabama defensive line over the past three seasons. His sophomore year was by far his best. In 2017 he tallied 69 total tackles including 10 tackles for loss. He also chipped in 8.5 sacks and an interception. Davis finished his career with the Crimson Tide with 175 tackles (19.5 TFL) and 11.5 sacks. Davis also recorded 66 hurries over his three years as a starter and made 75 run stops (tackles within 2 yards of the line of scrimmage). Davis’ game is disruptive and is played at or behind the line of scrimmage.
What Raekwon Davis should give the Dolphins though, is another versatile, athletic and long interior defensive lineman to be employed in Coach Brian Flores’ defensive line rotation. The theme of the Miami Dolphins defense since Coach Flores came to town is position flexibility. Davis can play anywhere on the interior line but may be best suited in a 3 or 5 technique role.
I think Davis will be a solid situational rotation player who will not only contribute immediately but should also be a key player on the Dolphins front seven for years to come.