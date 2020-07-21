2020 Miami Dolphins players previews: Elandon Roberts
By Nick Belotto
Elandon Roberts is one of the new additions to this Dolphins defensive unit. What can fans expect of the free-agent signing?
After spending the first 4 years of his career in New England, Elandon Roberts joined fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy in joining the Miami Dolphins in the offseason and reuniting with his former defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Roberts didn’t have the greatest of seasons in New England last year, putting up 1 sack and 18 tackles (courtesy of Pro-Football-Focus) but I don’t think he was brought in to start for this team.
Roberts only played in a handful of defensive and special teams snaps last season in New England. Given the talent ahead of him on the roster, I don’t see him getting a lot of playing time on defense. But, there is some speculation from The Phinsider that he could see some action as a fullback this season. If there is some truth to this, Roberts is an absolute guarantee to make the roster this season.
Honestly, I see him making the roster regardless of what side of the ball he plays on for the Dolphins. He is a solid depth signing, who’s versatility makes him very appealing to the Dolphins coaching staff. But, I can’t see him starting.
He would need to beat out Raekwon Mcmillan for inside linebacking duties, and I don’t see that happening. I could, however, see him playing on the majority of special teams snaps and could see him working his way on to the field defensively as the season carries on. And, who knows, maybe he can channel his inner Mike Vrabel and get a few goal-line snaps and put up a few scores for this team in the red zone.