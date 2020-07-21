2020 Miami Dolphins players previews: Kamu Grugier-Hill
By Nick Belotto
Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill joins the Dolphins from the Eagles and should bring more depth to the LB unit.
For his first season in Miami, Kamu Grugier-Hill presents himself as a special teams ace and solid backup linebacker but won’t be an every-down contributor.
Miami bolstered it’s linebacking unit even further with the signing fo Kamu Grugier-Hill this offseason from Philadelphia. Grugier-Hill looks like he was a special teams ace for the Eagles, lodging 75% of special teams stats in 2017 and 79% in 2018 (all stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference). He didn’t have a ton of statistical success as a member of the Eagles, but proved to be a reliable and athletic player on special teams, which will help this team.
It is not likely that he gets a lot of starting time, but that doesn’t seem to be bothering this coaching staff. He brings so much more to this team than starting potential, which is probably why Flores and GM Chris Grier signed him early in the offseason.
Grugier-Hill is exactly what Brian Flores loves to see in his defensive players. He looks to be a versatile, athletic player who can help out in a variety of ways. He also showed that he has great leadership abilities, as he was voted a captain in 2019. This screams of a Brian Flores guy.
Grugier-Hill may not see the field much on defense, but if he can bring the same level of athleticism and leadership, he could easily work his way up to captain of the special teams unit. On a team with a tremendous amount of youth, Miami will need all of its veteran players, even those that just joined the team, to step up and show the rookies how to get themselves prepared for NFL Football. That is one of the most important qualities that Grugier-Hill can bring to this team.
In that regard, Kamu Grugier-Hill may prove to be one of the more important signings this offseason, even if he is relegated to a special teams role right out of the gate.