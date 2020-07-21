Defensive Line Training Camp Preview – Emmanuel Ogbah
By George Keim
The addition of Emmanuel Ogbah should give the Miami Dolphins more depth and toughness on the line.
The Miami Dolphins 2020 offseason plan couldn’t have been more clear. Build from the inside out by bolstering the trenches on both sides of the ball.
To help on the defensive side of the ball the Phins signed free agent defensive end, Emmanuel Ogbah.
Ogbah has the potential to be a very good addition to the Dolphins. The Big 12’s co-defensive player of the year in 2016, Ogbah spent the first three years of his career in the NFL’s version of purgatory with the Cleveland Browns. In 40 games with the Browns, Ogbah recorded 12.5 sacks. His best year being his rookie year where he started all 16 games and registered 5.5 sacks. Ogbah missed eight games over the next two seasons thus keeping his numbers down.
In 2019 the former second-round pick was traded to Kansas City where he seemed to be in for a very good year. In only 10 games and only 251 pass rush reps, Ogbah reached his career-high in sacks with 5.5 to go along with three passes defended and a forced fumble. Unfortunately for Emmanuel Ogbah, he tore his pectoral muscle putting him on the shelf for the remainder of Kansas City’s super bowl winning season.
Ogbah comes to Miami after signing a two year $15 million contract. The question is, have the Dolphins found a diamond in the rough in Ogbah? He has all the skills and potential to be a force in Brian Flores’ defense. Ogbah fits the mold of a Brian Flores player. Long, athletic, and strong.
As with all NFL players, health will be the key to Ogbah’s success. If he can stay healthy for 16 games I look for Emmanuel Ogbah to be very effective in the Dolphins’ defensive scheme. At only 26 years old he could also be another building block that becomes a part of the Miami Dolphins future.