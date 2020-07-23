Maimi Dolphins training camp preview: Ryan Fitzpatrick
One way or another, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be valuable to the 2020 Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins are expected to roll with Ryan Fitzpatrick for another year, at least to start the 2020 NFL season.
What becomes of a 37-year old quarterback when his team drafts his replacement 5th overall in the NFL Draft? Does he become a ‘mentor’ to the rookie quarterback or hold on to the reigns for one final season?
The 2019 Miami Dolphins were a surprising team in many ways but none more so than the year put together by its journeyman quarterback. It feels like Ryan Fitzpatrick has played more cities than One Direction and has definitely played longer than they have.
Eight teams and 15 years later, Fitzpatrick is coming off possibly his best season as a pro; considering what he had to work with around him. Having completed 62 percent of his passes for 3400+ yards and 20 touchdowns, pundits around the league were waiting for the ‘bad Ryan’ to show up but he never did.
After the Dolphins 0-6 start, where the entire team looked unready to compete, Fitzpatrick only had one game in the final nine where he threw multiple interceptions.
That brings us to the beginning of camp in 2020 after the Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa 5th overall in the draft. Does the disrupted offseason allow the veteran Fitzpatrick to hold off the ‘young buck’ or does age finally catch up with the elder statesman?
Will Fitzpatrick act as ‘mentor” or ‘progress stopper’ in 2020?
The Dolphins brought in retired offensive coordinator Chan Gailey in the offseason. Fitzpatrick knows Gailey’s system well having paired together in both Buffalo (2010-12) and with the Jets (2015-16). It’s obvious that, at least early, Fitzpatrick gives the Dolphins the best chance to succeed on offense.
Will head coach Brian Flores continues his trend, from last year, of starting the player that gives the team the best chance to win for that given week? What if that means hampering the progress of the highly touted Tagovailoa?
Most likely, Fitzpatrick starts the year as the number one quarterback. It just seems unrealistic/unfair to throw the rookie Tua out there with what will equate to about two weeks of NFL training camp. (After the COVID-19 testing period and slow ‘ramp up’ to training camp.) What he does this year is anybody’s guess.
Best case scenario is that the Dolphins get another season of “Fitzmagic” and the Dolphins can ease Tua in during the second half of the season. Worst case? Fitzpatrick reverts back to the ‘old Fitz’ and uses his time to mentor the young Tua on what it takes to prepare like a veteran quarterback and becomes a second ‘de facto’ quarterback coach on the sidelines.
Really it’s a “win/win” for the Dolphins either way.