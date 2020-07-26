Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa will get a lot more reps after Rudock release
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins released QB Jake Rudock on Sunday and that means more reps for Tua Tagovailoa.
Tua Tagovailoa will enter the Miami Dolphins training camp sessions as the number three QB now that Jake Rudock has been released.
Miami will enter training camp with three quarterbacks, for now. The release of Rudock makes it a near certainty that Tagovailoa will receive an increased workload through camp. This is good news for Tagovailoa fans as it shows there is a sense of confidence in Dolphins coaches that Tagovailoa’s medical’s are good.
Ruddock was expected to take camp reps while Miami took their time with bringing Tagovailoa up to NFL speed but it appears that Tagovailoa is healthy enough to support that third role.
On the other hand, the new rules regarding NFL training camps, there isn’t going to be a lot of contact until after the 17th of August, there will be no pre-season games and in fact, there may not even be full team practices should teams opt to carry more than 80 players on their roster. You can read about that here.
Miami is currently sitting around 84-85 players after trading for TE Adam Shaheen. The release of Rudock also came with the release of WR Louis Louis. These appear to be moves to get to the 80 man roster that will allow teams to practice as one unit.
Both players were not likely going to make the roster and again the news bodes well for the medical situation that surrounds Tagovailoa. Without pre season games however, we may not see Tagovailoa anytime soon.