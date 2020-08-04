Cordrea Tankersley released from Covid list and then released from team
By Brian Miller
Cordrea Tankersley is no longer a member of the Miami Dolphins and it really isn’t a surprise.
The Miami Dolphins announced they had removed Cordrea Tankersley from the COVID list but then immediately released him from the roster.
It has been a busy day for the Miami Dolphins who have dealt with Allen Hurns opting out for the season and now Cordrea Tankersley has been released ending his time with Miami.
Drafted out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL Draft, Tankersley was supposed to bring an exciting athleticism to the Dolphins secondary. That never quite materialized the way either party had hoped.
Tankersley spent two seasons with Miami playing in 11 games his rookie year and then six games in 2018. He was on the IR list all season in 2019 and had dealt with injuries since he arrived. Most simply nagging injuries but 2019 did not start out well.
His rookie campaign started out well enough. He was inactive for two games early but then started playing more as the season wore on. Eventually, he would start opposite Xavien Howard and was improving week to week. A shoulder injury and an ankle injury in week 13 took him off the field for three of the final four weeks.
In November of 2018, Tankersley suffered a torn ACL in practice and was on IR. He was still recovering in 2019 and spent all season on the list.
Miami recently was awarded Picasso Nelson, Jr. off waivers from Detroit early today. He will now replace Tankersley on the low-end CB roster competitions. Miami also waived long snapper Rex Sunahara.
Sunahara was signed to fill in for Blake Ferguson who spent two days on the COVID IR list before being re-activated.
With Tankersley now gone from the Dolphins 2017 draft, only Davon Godchaux, Raekwon McMillan, and Isaiah Ford remain on the team from that class.