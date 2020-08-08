The five most underrated Miami Dolphins heading into 2020
By Brian Miller
Some Miami Dolphins players just don’t get a lot of attention but other teams shouldn’t sleep on the.
When the Miami Dolphins take the field later this month and play their first game in September, these five players may surprise you.
There are players that everyone knows and sometimes that brings them some overrated accolades and we looked at that on Friday. Now we take a look at the players that tend to slide under the radar that could have big seasons in 2020.
Whether they are career back-ups or one-year starters, some players are still learning the nuances of the NFL and some take a little longer to develop than others. In any case, this year we could see some surprising players from several young guys on the Dolphins roster.
Despite all the health concerns this year and the lack of pre-season games, the Dolphins still have to get players acclimated to football and while contact will not happen for another week or so, some players need to start using the opportunities ahead of them to to make an impact.