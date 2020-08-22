Malcolm Perry excited for his shot at playing slot receiver for Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Malcolm Perry is excited for his shot at playing slot receiver for the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins may have found their perfect compliment to the offense in versatile Malcolm Perry who taking reps in the slot role.
For some reason, I keep waiting to hear that 7th-round draft pick, Malcolm Perry, is going to line up on defense. It seems as though he could if the team wanted him to. Maybe, would is a better word to use here.
Perry is listed as a running back but in college, he played quarterback and so far in camp, he is lining up as a slot receiver. He is the perfect player for a Brian Flores run team and, he is excited about his opportunity.
"“I was extremely excited. Any opportunity to touch the field at any position, I’m all for it. Just getting out there, learning from the guys on the team that play the same position – mirroring them, seeing what they’re doing, asking them questions and trying to learn everything from them, their mistakes, what they do right, stuff like that and try to use it to my advantage.” – Perry via Miami Dolphins released media transcripts."
Perry is clearly becoming a part of the Dolphins’ future plans and while he may not have a set position, neither did former Dolphins Jim Jensen who played a variety of roles. Perry could be that guy for the Dolphins, another, oh it pains me to say it, Julien Edelman type of player who will do whatever is asked.
The Dolphins need Perry to take on more responsibility. They lost Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns to the NFL opt-out option and will be shuffling players around to find the right fits. This is a great opportunity for Perry to make an impact and get on the field when the season starts.
Missing off-season work and pre-season is not helping these guys that need those types of reps against other teams but for Perry, any opportunity is important but the fact he is embracing the multiple role is exactly what Miami needs.