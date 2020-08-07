Miami Dolphins reportedly giving Malcolm Perry a look at slot receiver
By James Reeve
After the recent opt-outs, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly giving rookie Malcolm Perry a look at the slot receiver position during training camp.
The Miami Dolphins receiver corps took a big hit this week after both Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson announced their respective decisions to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season due to concerns surrounding the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
Both players were poised to be starters at the position alongside DeVante Parker, leaving the Dolphins needing to look at alternative options at what was a strong position for their offence.
This need may benefit one rookie, however, with reports indicating that the team is giving Malcolm Perry, selected in the seventh round (246th overall) in the 2020 Draft, a chance to work out at the slot receiver position.
Wilson, who restructured his deal with the Dolphins earlier in the off-season, was expected to continue his starting role in the slot, but now Perry will have a chance to learn the position and prove to the organisation whether or not he can be depended on as a receiver.
Perry’s small frame, standing at 5-foot-9, 186lbs, makes him fairly suited to the slot position, but his inexperience is certainly something the Dolphins will be aware of when giving him this chance.
Listed as a quarterback during his college career with the Navy, Perry seems more suited to play out of the backfield, having rushed for 2017 total yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019.
Throughout his college career, Perry rushed for more than 4000 yards and had 40 touchdowns along the ground.
His receiving stats, meanwhile, are less than impressive, with just 22 total receptions for 470 yards and three touchdowns – without a single reception during the 2019 season.
When he was drafted, he was listed as a receiver, which makes the decision to give him a look in the slot easier to understand, but it is difficult to see how well Perry could conceivably do considering his overall lack of experience at the position.
Having him as a flex option would also work for the Miami Dolphins, who could use him out of the backfield in a number of packages, but the decision to give him a chance to learn the position left open by Wilson could give the team even more range with their seventh-round pick.
His ability to throw the football also helps Perry make a claim to one of the 53-man roster spots, with his ability to be used at any position in the offence, particularly in a wildcat formation, making him one of the more intriguing rookies in this year’s class.