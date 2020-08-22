Tua Tagovailoa has a much better Miami Dolphins practice today
By Brian Miller
The tide for Tua Tagovailoa could be turning as he had a good practice today.
Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa has had some below-average practices because you know he is a rookie and everything. Today was better.
According to members of the media who were able to watch the Dolphins practice today, Tagovailis had a much better practice than he did on Friday. To be honest, no one should be surprised by the up and down performances.
Tagovailoa is faced with more adversity this year than most quarterbacks. He is coming off a huge injury, he is a rookie learning a new system and facing a new level of play. He is running with rookies who will not be on an NFL roster in another few weeks, and to top it all off, he has had zero off-season work with the Dolphins thanks to COVID.
It is only fitting that Tagovailoa, one of the most hyped draft picks in Dolphins history, is under the media microscope. After a two-interception day on Friday, Tagovailoa was a lot more decisive on Saturday according to reports.
He still isn’t being asked to make big throws but his ball placement is getting a lot better. He has some passes knocked down by defenders and threw a lot of screen passes but he is developing strengths as he continues to mature in the offense.
Ryan Fitzpatrick returning seemed to help as well. Fitzpatrick has embraced the mentor role for Tua and will hopefully help in Tua’s development at this level.
The best news however is the simplest of news and something that hasn’t changed since Tua was drafted, Miami doesn’t need him to be the number one quarterback right now, they need him to learn to become the number one quarterback for the next 15 years.