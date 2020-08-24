Miami Dolphins’ Kyle Van Noy escorted off field after injury
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins really can’t afford to lose any linebackers but Kyle Van Noy is now on that list.
Kyle Van Noy was helped off the field and was escorted by Miami Dolphins trainers to the locker room after a block by Robert Hunt.
It is not known the extent of the injury that Van Noy has. It was described by Omar Kelly as an “upper torso” injury that occurred when he lost his footing and was “pancaked” to the ground by Robert Hunt.
Van Noy is the Dolphins big-ticket free agent at the position and losing him for any length of time is obviously not ideal. Hopefully, Van Noy will make it back for the start of the season but it does appear that the injury sounds like something that he may miss some practice time with.
Prior to the start of the day, the Dolphins brought in pass rusher Trent Harris who was previously with the team but released. Harris will compete for the roster. Last week the Dolphins lost Jerome Baker to an undisclosed injury. He has not returned to practice.
The Dolphins don’t have to release injury information this year because there are no pre-season games that will be played.
The Dolphins remain relatively healthy so far but they do not have adequate depth this year to make up for losing one of their starters on either side of the ball. With the season starting in 20 days, Miami needs to enter the season as healthy as possible.
We will update you on new of Van Noy’s situation once it is learned.