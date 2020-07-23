2020 Miami Dolphins players previews: Kyle Van Noy
By Nick Belotto
PhinPhanatic’s player previews continue with a look at Kyle Van Noy. What can he bring to a vastly improved Dolphins defense?
The Miami Dolphins went into free agency with a plan: rebuild this roster with quality players who can do a variety of things on the field. As soon as it was known that Kyle Van Noy was not going to resign with the Patriots, his name was immediately linked to the Dolphins because of head coach Brian Flores’ time in New England. This signing was almost “meant to be” and the front office didn’t hesitate to sign Van Noy for a four-year contract.
Van Noy brings a lot to the Dolphins defense. He is the exact type of player that Flores seems to covet: guys who are really good at doing a lot of different things.
Van Noy has shown the ability to rush the passer, lodging 16.5 sacks in his 4 years in New England and 6.5 last year (stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference). Those numbers aren’t going to fix the problems the Dolphins had with rushing the passer, but to get that sack production from a linebacker is an added benefit this team desperately needs.
When it comes to his time on the field, I fully expect that Van Noy will be on the field for virtually every defensive snap. I see no reason that Miami went out to sign him with the intention of him only playing some of the time. He played 81% of the snaps for New England last season and I expect him to play closer to 90% of the snaps in Miami. I think its safe to expect the same season that he had in New England last year, and that he and Jerome Baker are the only “every down” linebackers going into 2020.
We are going to be seeing a lot of Van Noy this coming year and if he can duplicate his success in New England, then Miami’s linebacking corp just got a heck of a lot stronger.