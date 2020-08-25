Former Miami Dolphins Curtis Weaver claimed by Browns, why it matters
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins released Curtis Weaver and now he is a member of the Browns. It matters.
When the Miami Dolphins opted to released Curtis Weaver, they could have simply waited and place him on IR. Now, he has been claimed.
This isn’t a bad thing. Some on social media believe it was a huge waste of a draft pick to release Weaver instead of placing him on the IR list, something they could have done a week from now. Instead, the Dolphins opted to let him go and there are some who believe they had no intention of bringing him back.
According to Alain Poupart, what he saw in Weaver didn’t translate to the NFL very well despite really good numbers at Boise State.
He finishes that Tweet with “getting around an offensive lineman”. He wasn’t the only one who didn’t see anything special in Weaver.
The Dolphins no longer play games with their players and if a player doesn’t show they can compete at the level expected, they won’t last very long with Miami and Brian Flores. Weaver is the first but he may not be the last.
Whatever happens next we have to believe that Miami is doing what they feel is the best option.
UPDATE: According to Poupart, the Dolphins did not have to wait a week to add Weaver to the IR and points out that the Browns put Delpit the list after he tore his Achilles.
Miami drafted Weaver because they saw some raw talent and his tape looked decent but he wasn’t a slam dunk by any means. In fact, he fell to the fifth round for a reason. The Dolphins were considered smart to take a flyer on Weaver and I have to imagine they should be considered the same for letting him go.