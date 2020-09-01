Miami Dolphins closing in on NFL roster deadline at weeks end
By Brian Miller
Like every other NFL team, the Miami Dolphins deadline to release players is coming quickly.
This year it has been an odd off-season and with no pre-season games, it feels odder but the Miami Dolphins still need to do their business.
On Saturday, all teams must be at the league minimum of 53 players by 4:00 pm Eastern time. That means that Miami has to release 27 players from their roster. The good news? This year they at least get to keep 6 extra players on the practice squad.
The NFL is ready to begin their season and the Dolphins kick-off their season, 12 days from now.
So far we do not know what the depth chart is and local media are not allowed to report player line-ups due to to NFL rules this off-season. There has been little filtering out of camp this year as well due to the same restrictions.
All of that will change at the end of this week. With final cuts come the start of the season. That means depth charts will be released as will injury reports which we still are not given because teams do not have to release that information.
In other words, the veil of secrecy will be lifted for every team in the league.
A few notes from camp as we head into this final week.
DeVante Parker is expected to be ready for game one but he still is not practicing as of Monday.
Following his mother’s passing, Ryan Fitzpatrick was back at practice as normal.
The Dolphins Xavien Howard is getting more work in but is still a big question for the seasons start.
At Saturday’s intra-squad scrimmage, only one touchdown was throw, that by Josh Rosen.