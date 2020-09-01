Miami Dolphins release two receivers as team starts to prep for final cuts
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins today released two wide-receivers days before final cuts.
On Saturady, the Miami Dolphins will need to get to their final 53 but they got a quick start by releasing two players today.
Ricardo Louis and Chester Rogers have both been released. This will have a big impact on the Dolphins roster as they are likely to only carry five into the season plus Malcolm Perry who is listed as a running back.
Aside from DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Isaiah Ford, Preson Williams, and Perry, there is a big battle for what many expect to be the last spot. That spot will come down to Matt Cole, Mack Hollins, Gary Jennings, Andy Jones, and Kirk Merritt.
Hollins has the most experience of the remaining receivers and has done well in camp this year. He is earning that roster spot but he isn’t there yet. The Dolphins still have to figure out how the rest of the roster will shape up and there are still releases to come by other NFL teams as well.
The fact Miami is getting an early start to releases isn’t surprising as they will continue to churn the roster but I would still expect them to sign another player or two before the week is up and then make final decisions on Saturday.
There is a lot of work that needs to be done and the season is only 12 days away. Miami is looking at these deeper receivers because of Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opting to sit this season out.