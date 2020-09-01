Why the Miami Dolphins offensive line is the key to the 2020 season
By George Keim
THe Miami Dolphins will only go as far as their offensive line can take them.
Many different things that go into a successful NFL season, health, quarterback play, coaching, but for the 2020 Miami Dolphins offensive line will be key.
I’m a firm believer that the offensive line is the one unit that can have the greatest effect on a football team. If you can run the ball, and protect your quarterback in the passing game then it’s a no brainer that offensive will be productive. A productive offense also allows for the defense to stay on the sidelines to be well rested and give them the advantage of playing with a lead, which oftentimes turns your opponent into a one-dimensional football team.
The focus of the Dolphins’ offseason was evident from the get go. Get better on the offensive line. Free agency saw the Dolphins sign a center from their division rival New England Patriots in Ted Karras as well as offensive guard Ereck Flowers from the Washington Football Team. It might not have been evident at the time but these signings set the stage to provide solid veteran linemen to teach and lead the group of youngsters that were coming down the path.
In this year’s draft the Dolphins went offensive line, early and often selecting an offensive lineman in both the first and second rounds. First round pick, number 18 overall, Austin Jackson seems to be slated as the open day starter at left tackle. Many were skeptical about this pick but so far in camp the chatter around Jackson has been minimal. That could be good or bad depending on how you look at it. I’m going to take the glass half full approach because there are some Dolphins beat writers who don’t hesitate to knock a guy when having a bad day.
The opposite could be said for second round pick Robert Hunt and fourth round pick Solomon Kindley. Both rookies have been given opportunities to line up as “starters” throughout training camp and most reports have been positive. Kindley in particular has drawn praise for his play early on.
Returning players like Jesse Davis and Michael Dieter may have their hands full if they want to hold on to their starting positions, and that’s a good thing. If they lose their grip on the starting job then the depth of that unit only becomes better.
With the start of the season just under two weeks away, it’s going to be critical for Coach Flores to find a cohesive unit of five. Starting the season off against the New England Patriots and a Bill Belichick defense will be no easy task. Steve Marshall, the Dolphins offensive line coach has his hands full.
It may be a little to early for predictions but if the Dolphins can find that cohesive unit this team has a very good chance at making the playoffs in 2020.