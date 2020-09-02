PhinPhanatic 2020 final tight end predictions for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have talent at the tight end position but they can’t keep all of them.
When final cuts are made, the Miami Dolphins tight ends are not likely to change too much but we could see the team look to the free agent eventually.
Miami has five tight ends on their roster as of this writing but that literally can change between me writing this at 9:30 and the posting of this at 4:00 this afternoon. Things are moving quickly in Miami.
On Tuesday, the Dolphins released two receivers so they are not waiting until Saturday’s mandated roster cuts to trim down the team.
At tight end, it isn’t all that hard to predict. Miami will likely carry four tight ends into the season and the competition really hasn’t been such that questions are left to figure out.
Mike Gesicki
Gesicki is the team’s starter and primary pass-catcher from outside the tackle on the line. He has great hands and really turned it on at the end of last season. Entering his third year now, he is expected to make a big jump in 2020.
Durham Smythe
Smythe was drafted the same year as Gesicki and is starting to show more than just blocking ability. He is a much better blocker than Gesicki but needs to work on his receiving and route-running skills. He showed improvement last year and should see more of that this year.
Adam Shaheen
Shaheen was claimed off waivers midway through training camp and it didn’t take long for him to start showing that he could play at this level. He ran primarily with Tua Tagovailoa and the two of them seem to have a good bond early. That will help his chances of making the roster over Nate Wieting.
Chris Myarick
Mayarick is on the cusp here. He has good hands and the Dolphins do like what he brings to the team but the biggest question will come down to whether the Dolphins keep three or four tight ends to start the season. If the Dolphins roll with three out of the gate, Myarick will not be here but I think they keep four.
Nate Wieting
Wieting is likely the odd man out in this group but could see a practice squad offer.
Predictions
Gesicki, Smythe, Shaheen, and Myarick
Totals thus far: QB – 3, RB – 5, TE – 4