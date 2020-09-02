Miami Dolphins should call Saints about Alvin Kamara
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may not need a running back, but Alvin Kamara is different.
During this past off-season, the Miami Dolphins have added a couple of new running backs but Alvin Kamara is a special player.
There has been a rumor floating around the internet for the last 24 hours that the New Orleans Saints are willing to discuss trade offers for running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara is entering his fourth season with the Saints after being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
"“Saints were open to the possibility of trading Kamara for a first-round draft choice in light of his absence, as NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported” – ESPN"
Kamara left the Saints practices late last week but will return today to the team. Some speculated that his missed time was due to his current contract. A three-time Pro Bowl player, Kamara has watched Christian McCaffery sign a deal worth $16 million a year and the Bengals’ Joe Mixon sign a deal worth $12 million a year. Kamara would land somewhere between.
It is no longer fashionable to sign running backs to big contracts. McCaffery makes sense and honestly, Kamara would too. Kamara is a runner who adds a lot to the passing game. He is a solid blocker but he can really make an impact as a receiver.
The Dolphins traded for Matt Breida during April’s draft and signed Jordan Howard as a free agent. They opted not to use their 11 draft picks on a top running back which implies they are satisfied with what they have.
Earlier this off-season they were linked to a potential trade with the Jaguars who was released by the team two days ago and some speculate Miami could have interest in him. Brian Flores would not discount the possibility during a post-practice press conference.
Still, Kamara is a special kind of player with versatility, speed, quickness, and vision. It would be worth a call but not for a first-round draft pick. If the Saints truly want to move on from him then they are likely to come down in their asking price.
The Saints are not in good cap space right now and that is the reason they are fielding offers. Kamara will be a free agent after the season so at worst, Miami could always run with what they have should Kamara simply play out his final season and hit the market. At that point, if the Dolphins wanted him, they would have the money to beat anyone who might come calling.