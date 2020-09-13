Miami Dolphins Madden simulation kicks off our season this morning
By Nick Belotto
The Miami Dolphins Madden simulation was played this morning and the results of week one are in.
The football season is upon us and now is the time to start our Miami Dolphins Madden simulation series to see how the Dolphins do each week.
It is officially football season, the most wonderful time of the year.
At the advent of the new season, it is as good a time as any to begin conducting our Madden simulation of each and every Dolphins game. Each week, I will sim the conditions of the Dolphins upcoming matchup to see how they do. For these simulations, I’ll be using the most updated rosters, have the game clock set to 15 minute quarters, and do literally nothing but commentate.
The Dolphins take on their division rival, the New England Patriots, this week. Let’s see how they do in Madden!
First Quarter
The Dolphins 2020 season kicks off with Miami taking over at their 25-yard line after a touchback by New England. Miami’s opening drive showed the rust from the lack of preseason, as they ended up going three and out following a 4-yard scamper by last year’s leading rusher, Ryan Fitzpatrick. Luckily for the Dolphins, the Pats also came out a bit cold on offense, with their own three and out after Cam Newton’s first pass as a Patriot ended up incomplete. Miami ball!
The second Dolphins drive proved much better than the first. Miami started on the 50-yard line and orchestrated a well-balanced drive that ended in a Jordan Howard 6 yard touchdown run. After Jason Sanders nails his extra-point attempt, the Dolphins take an early lead.
The ensuing kickoff results in a touchback and New England looks much sharper on offense. After a few nice runs by Sony Michel and James White, the pats quickly get into Miami territory. Once New England gets into the red zone, however, Miami’s new defensive studs start making some plays. Miami gets New England into a 4th and 1 situation from the Miami 11 yard line. New England goes for it, but the play gets blown up behind the line of scrimmage! Miami takes over at their own 13-yard line to wrap up the quarter.
At the End of the First: Miami 7, New England 0
Second Quarter
The Dolphins have the ball on their 13-yard line to start the second. After a negative run by Jordan Howard to start the drive, followed by some Fitzpatrick incompletions, Miami is forced to punt. New England takes over at their own 48-yard line and whatever obscenities Bill Belichick screamed into Newton’s face seemed to have made an impact. Newton easily marches down the field with huge chunk plays to N’Keal Harry and Devin Asiasi, wrapping up the drive with a Sony Michel 1 yard touchdown.
Looking to respond, Miami picks up an initial first down but the offensive line can’t hold up, forcing Fitzpatrick to throw the ball away a few times. After a drop by Mike Gesicki, the Dolphins punt again. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Newton’s early rust has been knocked off and he marches the Pats down the field for a second touchdown, ending with a James White touchdown.
Miami needs a response here, but it looks like Fitzmagic is running out of magic. After two passes were thrown away, Fitzpatrick throws an interception to Stephon Gilmore, and New England takes over at the Miami 5. Cam Newton tosses his first touchdown pass, increasing New England’s lead.
Both teams take another drive in the half that both end in punts. New England has a two-touchdown lead going into half-time.
At the End of the Second: Miami 7, New England 21
Third Quarter
New England starts the third with the ball. Miami’s defense seems to have woken up a bit and Kyle Van Noy racks up a sack, forcing New England to punt. Miami quickly goes three and out and New England gets the ball back on their own 37. New England’s second drive starts with some successful completions to N’Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu. Miami immediately responds with a sack from Davon Godchaux and Miami is able to force Newton to throw the ball into tight coverage resulting in Byron Jones’ first interception of the year.
On Miami’s next drive, they go three and out. Miami’s defense holds tight and forces New England to punt quickly. Fitzpatrick quickly marches the Dolphins down the field and ends the drive with a 22 yard TD to DeVante Parker. New England takes the ensuing kickoff for three plays to round out the third
At the End of the Third: Miami 14, New England 21
The Miami Dolphins Madden simulation is showing signs of some Miami fight.
Fourth Quarter
New England starts with the ball on their side o the field and quickly converts a 3rd and one. Newton continues to push the team down the field, ultimately ending with a TD by Sony Michel. The next play on offense for the Dolphins results in an interception by Brandon Copeland and an ensuing touchdown by Sony Michel, his third of the day.
Fitzpatrick responds with three big plays to Mike Gesicki, DeVante Parker, and Matt Brieda, but then, on a 4th and long, turns the ball over with another interception. Miami’s defense forces a punt, then Miami pushes the ball downfield with Parker, but ultimately, they get no points on the board yet again. New England takes over and runs the clock out to wrap up the game.
At the End of the Fourth: Miami 14, New England 35
What started as a decent showing for the Dolphins quickly spun out of control. I don’t see this happening in real life, however, as I see this game being much closer and resulting in a Dolphins victory. Cam Newton is gonna be a bit rusty, turn the ball over twice, and Miami’s new defense will make some key plays to shut down the Brady-less Pats.
My prediction: Miami 24, New England 20