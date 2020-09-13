Perfect game day weather awaits the Miami Dolphins in Foxboro
By Brian Miller
The weather in Foxboro for today’s opening weekend Miami Dolphins game is near perfect.
The Miami Dolphins will not face any adverse weather conditions today in Foxboro as they take on the New England Patriots.
Today the Dolphins can expect partly cloudy skies at kick-off with a zero percent chance of rain throughout the day. Wind will be slight from the south between eight and nine miles per hour. The temperature at kick-off will be an incredibly nice 71 and will reach 74 by the time the game is over.
If there is any better news, Miami won’t have to deal with Patriots fans in the stands as they will not permit fans at Gilette Stadium until October at the earliest. The game today will start at 1:00 and can be seen on CBS sports in 69% of the U.S. market.
Around the NFL’s weather for week one.
Orchard Park, NY – The Jets and Bills will see a blustery day with winds reaching 15-20 MPH and possible showers throughout the day but nothing major.
San Francisco – The Bay area shouldn’t be hosting a game today but they are. The 49ers how the Cardinals and the city has been shrowded with an orange glow the better part of a week due to the massive wildfires that are destroying California. Air quality could be an issue.
Rain potentials
Jacksonville, Baltimore, Washington, and Carolina could all see rain showers during their games but it isn’t expected to be heavy. The Bengals who open at home against the Chargers could see some light rain off and on through the day but not enough to warrant concern of any kind.
The rest of the league seems pretty safe from any significant weather or heat. Welcome to week one!