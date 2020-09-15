Losing DeVante Parker would not be ideal for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have enough problems right now so losing DeVante Parker would not be good.
DeVante Parker suffered a hamstring injury during training camp that kept him off the practice field, on Sunday, he hurt it again.
Brian Flores said after the game that Parker will be a day to day so to speak when asked about the injury after the game.
"“He is getting rehab and treatment today. He’ll get rehab and treatment tomorrow. We’ll see what this looks like on Wednesday. I can’t say right now. It’s still a little too early.” Miami Dolphins transcripits"
Parker was looking good in the first half but sat out the entire second half due to the aggravation. He won’t practice this week despite the wait and see approach and honestly, it would be surprising if he suited up this Sunday against the Bills.
The Dolphins need to take it easy with Parker. This is only week one and there is a lot of football to be played. The question is who is going to step up? The Dolphins lack quality depth on the outside so losing Parker is far from ideal.
Miami only has two outside receivers that can step into that role. Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford. Both are rather unproven despite each having a few years of experience in the league.
At some point, the Dolphins will need to look at the free-agent market to add depth considering they can’t afford to lose another receiver. On the practice squad, Matt Cole and Kirk Merritt sit and it would not be surprising to see one of them added this week if Parker can’t go and the Dolphins don’t go shopping for a free agent.
Miami faces another tough defensive unit on Sunday and will need to have players that can make plays. Chances are, Parker won’t be it.