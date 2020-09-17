Predicting the second week of the 2020 NFL season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL are ready to start week two of the season.
So far so good with the NFL and how they have been handling the pandemic issues but things can change quickly, still week two is ready to begin.
This week things get back to a little more normal routine as the NFL will have a Thursday night game, Sunday games, Sunday night game and only one Monday night game.
Last week I went 10-6 and it should have been a lot better. The fact that the Colts lost to the Jaguars and the Redskins upended the Eagles were both big surprises. I also overestimated the Dolphins and how they would perform in their opening week. Will I make the same mistake again? Here are this weeks picks.
Bengals and Browns – Thursday night
The Browns got embarrassed last weekend against the Ravens and there have been reports that the Browns are looking to trade Odell Beckham, Jr. Things are not going right in Cleveland. The Bengals on the other hand look to have a real quarterback on the roster. Joe Burrow looked like a rookie but showed enough to warrant that first overall pick.
The Bengals came up a few seconds short and a last-second field goal attempt at beating the Chargers. I think they put the Browns away tonight.
Bengals win