5 ways the Miami Dolphins can beat the Bills on Sunday
By Brian Miller
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will face the Bills and it is an important game for the Dolphins.
Entering the 2020 season, the Miami Dolphins were not expected to challenge for the division but this week is an important game if they are.
Aside from a few in the media that predicted Miami would challenge for or even win the AFC East this year, the Dolphins are a long way from doing so but this weekend is going to be a challenge.
The Bills are 1-0 and that really isn’t a big deal considering they have played one game and that one game was against the New York Jets. This week, the two will collide in another early-season division game but if the Dolphins lose, they will drop two behind the leader in this early season.
Miami hasn’t played the Bills well in recent years and they dropped both the last season.
Can the Dolphins beat the Bills in Miami is a big question that many fans are asking themselves so we did a little digging and these are five ways that Miami can walk away with a big victory on Sunday.
Stack the box
The Dolphins need to force Josh Allen to beat them with his passing ability and not with his running. The Bills have a good running back group but they are better because Josh Allen can pull the ball down and gain 20 yards on any play if he is not covered. This is where Miami must play their best game.
Stacking the line of scrimmage will take away both part of the Bills running game. The edge will be important and last weekend the Dolphins did not set the edge well. Containment is the key and if the Dolphins can slow down the Bills running game and force them into third and long situations with pressure on Allen, they will take the first step defensively to beating them. Noah Igbinoghene should play a big role in this.