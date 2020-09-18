Miami Dolphins injury news: Parker questionable and Tagovailoa is off list
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins had two big injury tidbits today ahead of this week’s game at Hard Rock Stadium.
For the Miami Dolphins, the injury news couldn’t really be worse or better depending on where you stand on that fence.
We will start with the news on Tua Tagovailoa who is not on this week’s injury report. Last week there were some waves as Tagovailoa appeared on the weekly report with “hip” designation. Early in the week, he was listed as limited and then on Friday was a full participant. Today, he isn’t on the list at all.
This is good news but really, is it news at all? We all know he is no longer dealing with the hip injury from last season. That being said, there has been some information that he has taken some first-team reps as well. That isn’t an indication that he will be taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick but his time should definitely come sometime this year.
The bad news is that DeVante Parker is a 100% fantasy gamble this week as Brian Flores told the media today that he will be a game-time decision against the Bills. Parker battled a hamstring injury the last two weeks of training camp and then aggravated it against the Bills and missed the second half of the game.
The Dolphins need Parker on the field but it really isn’t surprising that Parker is injured as he has dealt with soft-tissue issues since arriving in the NFL. When he is on the field he can be a top NFL receiver.
With Parker a game-time decision, it will be interesting to see what Miami does at the position. Last week the Dolphins really didn’t do much offensively with him either.