Miami Dolphins and Jaguar history: The last time the teams met
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet for only the 10th time in history on Thursday night.
When the Miami Dolphins and the Jaguars finish their game on Thursday night, the Dolphins will either another game back on Jacksonville, or tie them.
Miami currently trails the series 5-4 so this game could pull the Jaguars even or give the Jaguars another intrastate bragging opportunity.
Of course, the biggest game between the two clubs came way back in 1999 when the Dolphins lost 62-7 n the divisional round of the playoffs. That game marked the last time Dan Marino was on the field and the last time Jimmy Johnson coached a football team.
Miami lost their first two games against the Jaguars and the last two as well. The last time they met was at Hard Rock Stadium in December of 2018. Miami lost 17-7 to a team that saw both Cody Kessler and Blake Bortles take snaps behind center.
In the end, the Jaguars pulled ahead for good when Ryan Tannehill threw a pick-six interception. Tannehill, on the day, passed for only 146 yards on 22 attempts and one touchdown. Defensively the Dolphins sacked the Jaguar quarterbacks six times.
The game featured only seven points each after quarter number one and then the Jaguars took over in the 4th. The defensive interception killed any chance of a Dolphins’ comeback.
It was another brilliantly coached game by Adam Gase and one that would eventually play into his departure from the team at the season’s end.
The Dolphins played a very bad game and with the playoffs still a possibility, they curled up into a ball instead. Adam Gase was fired following the Bills season-closing game, another loss the following week.
Tonight, Gase will not be on the sidelines but Brian Flores still needs to get his team prepared to play. Last week, it took them until the 2nd half to wake up. By then it was too late.