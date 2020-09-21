Admit it, Ryan Tannehill wasn’t the Miami Dolphins problem
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made a mistake with Ryan Tannehill and you should admit it.
When the Miami Dolphins traded Ryan Tannehill to the Titans, it was applauded as long overdue, in reality, it was just needed.
The Miami Dolphins wanted to get rid of Ryan Tannehill so badly that they agreed to pay his guaranteed money to get a trade done. Now, maybe they should be rethinking that move.
As is often the case in the NFL and especially with the Dolphins, former players move on and move up and that is exactly what Dolphins fans are talking about with Tannehill.
Last year Tannehill’s success was due to the running of Derrick Henry. His success was the dink and dunk passes but he still couldn’t win you a game. By the end of the year Tannehill had the Titans in the playoffs, knocked off the Ravens and the Patriots and came one game from the Super Bowl.
Through two games to start 2020, Tannehill is picking up where he left off. He has six touchdowns, four coming on Sunday. He has no interceptions and is completing more than 70% of his passes. In week one, his passer rating was 97.9 and on Sunday it was 145.7.
In two games this season, Tannehill has led his team on game-winning late 4th quarter drives. Pressure situations that Tannehill shrugged off. So why now? Why not with Miami?
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
For starters, faith. The Dolphins coaches didn’t have the faith in Tannehill to let him play the position like he knows how to play. Joe Philbin handcuffed him in the huddle and Adam Gase, as we found out, really can’t coach after all.
Tannehill has been impressive because he has a very good offensive line in front of him. He has a coaching staff putting him in place to win and not make mistakes but more importantly, they are letting him play and not holding him back.
Since he arrived in Miami, Tannehill was dogged by fans and one player’s wife. It was relentless and uncalled for but that is the nature of the game. Today, Tannehill is enjoying the success that he didn’t have with the Dolphins and that sucks. But hey, we got Tua Tagovailoa so that is something.