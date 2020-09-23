Miami Dolphins could be worried about Tua Tagovailoa contact
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins’ future at quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is on the bench and the Dolphins seem fine with that.
Tua Tagovailoa was not on last week’s injury report but are the Miami Dolphins worried about what will happen when he gets hit?
The Palm Beach Post reported that Tua Tagovailoa commented after training camp that he has not been hit since he was injured last year at Alabama. That would imply that he was not hit in training camp. It could be very likely that Tua has yet to get hit since camp opened.
Should Miami Dolphins fans be worried that Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t been hit? Are the Miami Dolphins worried about what might happen if he is thrown into the fire and take a big hit?
The answer to the first question is no. Dolphins fans can’t worry about those things. Most quarterbacks spend training camps with a “Do Not Touch” sign around their necks. Not have Tua take a hit in practices is not a concern.
As for the 2nd question, well, that really falls in line with the first. Teams don’t want their QBs taking hits in practice so why would they be worried if he hasn’t taken one yet?
While Tagovailoa could very well shatter when he takes his first hit in the NFL, he could also and more likely bounce back up and get his players ready for the next play. Right now, fans want to see the rookie. While Ryan Fitzpatrick had a 100 QBR last Sunday, fans are growing impatient as they watch Joe Burrow and even Justin Herbert playing on the weekends.