Waiting for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa harder watching Burrow
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in no rush to start Tua Tagovailoa but watching Joe Burrow find success makes the wait harder.
Miami Dolphins fans a chomping at the bit to see Tua Tagovailoa but it is a lot harder when Joe Burrow is playing well at this level.
The waiting game is part of the game and Dolphins fans knew they would have to wait for Tua Tagovailoa to take the field. One game in and already fans are growing impatient.
In part, Ryan Fitzpatrick’s week one performance accelerated that angst and in part, the play of Joe Burrow has Dolphins fans wanting to see what Tua can bring to an NFL field.
The Bengals are 0-2 but there is no question the two losses are not because of Burrow. Burrow threw over 60 times Thursday night and for over 300 yards in the loss to Cleveland. Miami fans watched Fitzpatrick throw three interceptions while Tua sat on the sidelines.
Of course, there is a question of when is too soon? Tua is less than a year removed from his hip injury and while he has been cleared to play and is supposed to be 100% does anyone really trust the Dolphins medical teams and their evaluations?
In the back of everyone’s minds, every hit Tua would take would cause you to avert your eyes until he bounced back up. In Cincinnati, Burrow is taking more hits than he has his entire playing career, that isn’t a joke and it has only been two games.
At some point, Tua Tagovailoa will start and it could come sooner rather than later but I also wonder if it isn’t just the impatience of wanting to see him take the field. Had Tua entered the game last Sunday after Fitzpatrick’s struggles, fans may have at least had their appetites quenched for a few weeks.
Miami fans want to see the rookie quarterback and they are willing to watch the knocks that go with it but at the same time, can those rabid fans find solace should Tua struggle when he finally sees that action?
There is no other player on the Dolphins roster more polarizing to the Dolphins faithful and that is a good thing but it comes with a cost and that cost is patience no matter what other players are doing in the league. Thank goodness Justin Herbert isn’t playing, and playing well.