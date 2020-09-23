Miami Dolphins week three MVP prediction against the Jaguars
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have only one more day to wait for their week three game.
On Thursday night, the Miami Dolphins will play the Jacksonville Jaguars but one player stands out with the best chance to be this week’s MVP.
Predicting the weekly MVPs has gone far better for me than picking the winners of each NFL contest. In week one, I predicted that Jerome Baker would be the defensive star and it would be hard to argue that he was not the MVP. Last week I predicted that Mike Gesicki was ready to take on that role and again, we can’t really argue with his production warranting that “thumbs-up”.
Now we head into a shortened week three where we have to decide if offense or defense will provide the best performance of the game. Jacksonville enters the contest 1-1 but came close to winning in week one.
Gardner Minshew is playing well and the Jaguars imploding team that is being junked like Miami’s 2019 squad is playing far better than anyone expected. There are no pushover games in the NFL and an early-season prediction that this one would be a win for Miami should be reconsidered as it no longer looks automatic.
This week, I’m going to predict a big game, a weekly MVP worthy game, from…Kyle Van Noy. After two weeks of disappointing play that has led many Dolphins fans to shake their heads, I think Van Noy gets back on track this week.
Last Sunday, he came close to a pick-six interception and he may actually get one this week. I look for the Dolphins to play much better off the edge this week and I believe that Van Noy is in for a big game against both the run and the pass.