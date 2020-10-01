Miami Dolphins lost by two the last time they faced the Seahawks
The Miami Dolphins will play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday but this is what happened the last time.
When the Miami Dolphins square off against the Seahawks this weekend, it will be the 16th time the two clubs have met in history.
The last time the Dolphins and Seahaws played, the Seahaws won by two points in a 12-10 game in Seattle. The Dolphins couldn’t come away with that victory in 2016, but prior to that, Miami won the previous two.
The Dolphins and Seahawks have traded wins so to speak. The last time Miami won in Seattle was in 2001 when the left with a 24-20 victory. The last time the Seahawks won in Miami was in 1996 when the Seahawks won 22 to 15.
Seattle has not had great success in Miami. They have lost three in a row and overall Miami is 10-5 in the series.
Of course the Dolphins were not facing one of the best quarterbacks in the league and a likely MVP candidate in Russel Wilson. In fact, Wilson has played only one game in Miami, his rookie year in 2012.
The Dolphins will enter the game at least a seven point underdog and that line is likely to go down as the game nears. The Seahawks are a little banged up but they have a well-rounded offense that will give the Dolphins defense trouble.
Miami will need the South Florida weather to help wear the Seahawks down. The make-up of Hard Rock Stadium is such that opposing teams are directly in the sun almost the entire game. On Sunday, the Dolphins will try and improve on their control over the Seahawks.