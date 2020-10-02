Miami Dolphins best bet for game MVP against Seattle
The Miami Dolphins will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and players need to step up.
If the Miami Dolphins are hoping for a victory on Sunday, it will take a team effort to beat Russell Wilson and his early season MVP performances.
This week, predicting the possible game MVP isn’t that easy. There is a lot that will need to go into beating the Seahawks and one player isn’t going to tip the scales in Miami’s favor. That being said, someone will need to stand up and take notice and get the players around them motivated.
Defensively, the Dolphins are going to face a very good offense and a quarterback that has the mobility to run out of the pocket, the arm strength to get the ball downfield, and the accuracy to avoid making mistakes. The Dolphins could benefit from forced turnovers but what they really need to do is put constant pressure on Wilson.
Wilson doesn’t get rattled easily if at all but constant and consistent pressure will make him force the ball more. Miami’s secondary has left players wide open and because of that, Miami’s pass rushers have rarely created a collapsed pocket. That needs to change on Sunday.
When I look at the defense I wonder who might step up and make the plays needed. Andrew Van Ginkel comes to mind because if the coaches can get him in the right position, he can get to the QB. Kyle Van Noy comes to mind and he has played much better the last two weeks than what he did against the Patriots. Jerome Baker is another LB that could impact the game but he will probably be in coverage more than at the line.
Xavien Howard stands to make the bigger impact. He has been unsteady the first three weeks and if he can hold down the outside and Miami can hold down the other side, Wilson will not be able to get rid of the ball quickly and the defensive front will get pressure. It all starts with the secondary and how well they can hold the receivers in check. If Miami can’t keep coverage, it won’t matter what the front line does against Wilson, he will eat Miami alive.