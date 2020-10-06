Ryan Fitzpatrick doesn’t look sharp in this week’s QB review
After two great performances by Ryan Fitzpatrick, the 37 year old quarterback struggled against the Seattle Seahawks secondary.
Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t have the greatest of days on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Don’t get me wrong, Fitzpatrick was able to move the ball down the field on many drives despite his less than stellar stat line. On the day, Fitzpatrick threw for 315 yards and 2 interceptions with a rushing touchdown that proved to be the only touchdown on the day.
Fitzpatrick looked off on his timing throughout the game. On his first interception, Fitzpatrick got the ball out later than he should have, resulting in a tipped pass that turned into an interception.
The biggest criticism, however, has to be his inability to get the team into the end zone. Miami was only able to put together one touchdown drive after Fitzpatrick led the offense down the field with the offense stalling on the Seattle side of the field.
Obviously, this isn’t all on Fitzpatrick. But, there were a few instances where Fitzpatrick was responsible for the Dolphins offense stalling.
One moment in particular was early in the second half, where Ryan Fitzpatrick had an opportunity to put the ball in the end zone from Seattles 13 yard line. Fitzpatrick made a poor decision and threw the ball into double coverage and was almost intercepted. That play doesn’t show up on the stat line, but was a moment where the Dolphins offense needed to put a touchdown on the board to keep pressure on the Seahawks.
I do think Fitzpatrick has done a decent job this season, ultimately making it hard for this coaching staff to make the switch to Tua Tagovailoa. That being said, if Fitzpatrick plays like he did on Sunday this week against the San Francisco 49ers, it might be time to move on to the talented rookie to see what he has
Week 4 Grade: D