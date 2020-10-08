Where do the Miami Dolphins rank in the first quarter power rankings?
The first month of the season is over so it’s time to see where the Miami Dolphins rank versus the league.
With every team (except the Titans and Steelers) having played the first quarter of their season now is a good time to assess how the Miami Dolphins rank so far this season. Have they risen or fallen since my preseason power rankings were released. The standings are pretty bunched up so separating teams wasn’t easy.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)
No surprise here!
Other than an overtime victory in week 2, versus the Los Angeles Chargers, the defending Super Bowl champions have continued to blow out their opponents. Having defeated the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots the past two weeks also illustrates their hot start isn’t due to a soft schedule.
Preseason ranking: 1
2. Buffalo Bills (4-0)
Most people said the Bills would be good this year. Some even predicted they would win the AFC East. But a two game lead in the division after the first month? That was a bit of a stretch.
Blowing a 28-3 lead in the third quarter versus the Los Angeles Rams wasn’t a good look on the “pretty meter” but QB Josh Allen came up clutch in the fourth quarter to keep their undefeated season going. The next four games include contests against Tennessee, Kansas City and New England. We’ll have a better idea of just how good the Bills are at that point.
Preseason ranking: 7
3. Green Bay Packers (4-0)
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is completing 67 percent of his passes and has 9 touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Packers also boast the best point differential in the NFL through 4 weeks (+51).
Preseason ranking: 6
4. Seattle Seahawks (4-0)
QB Russell Wilson is currently tied for the most touchdowns (16) thru 4 games in NFL history. The Seahawks have mostly controlled every game they have played this season; despite the 22nd ranked scoring defense and allowing the most yards in the league.
Preseason ranking: 5
5. Baltimore Ravens (3-1)
Some may see this ranking as a surprise considering their are still two other undefeated teams in the NFL. A 14-point loss to the Chiefs is their only blemish and they have dominated the other three teams they have faced; including the 3-1 Cleveland Browns.
Preseason ranking: 2