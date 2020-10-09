The last time: Miami Dolphins beat the 49ers way back in 2016
The Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers last met in 2016 and the Dolphins got a victory over the visting team.
This week the Miami Dolphins will travel across the country to face the 49ers and it will be only the 14th meeting between the two.
On November 27, 2016 the Dolphins hosted the 49ers in Miami. It was Adam Gase’s first season and he was on the verge of taking the Dolphins to the playoffs. Ryan Tannehill would not get injured for another two weeks and things were looking up for the Dolphins.
Miami entered the game with a 6-4 record and the 4ers were trying to win only their second game of the year. Miami would go on to win the game 31-24. The 49ers would only win two games that year and the Dolphins would make the post-season for the first time since 2008.
The history between the two clubs isn’t deep and the most notable obviously came way back 1985 when Dan Marino made his only Super Bowl appearance, a loss to Joe Montana.
The Dolphins have won three of the last five but are 1-2 in games played in San Francisco since 1995. The 49ers have the longest win streak between the two clubs spanning five game starting with the Super Bowl loss. Miami had previously beaten them for straight.
This weekends game is not likely to feature 49ers starting QB Jimmy Garrapolo who is coming back from an injury but the 49ers will be a tough oppenent as they look to even the all-time series.
The largest margin of defeat between the two teams came in 1995 when the 49ers won by 24 points. A year after the Super Bowl loss, a 22 point margin, the Dolphins lost again 31-16. In 2001, the 49ers won 21 to zero, the only time either team was shutout. Miami’s largets margin of victory stands at 14 and the 49ers have never scored single digits against Miami. The Dolphins on the other hand have been held to under 10 points three times.
None of that matters now but the Dolphins are hoping to increase their all-time lead and get back into the win column after dropping last weeks game to the Seahawks.