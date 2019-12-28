Dan Marino is the last player named on the NFL 100 list
The NFL has released its NFL 100 list celebrating the 100 years of the league and they saved the best for last! Dan Marino.
After six weeks of Friday night reveals, the NFL 100 list concluded on Friday night when the final coach and the top 10 quarterbacks were named. Dan Marino was the last member of the honor to be named.
Time ticked down on Friday night and nine quarterbacks had already been named. There was still one more to go but there was a question as to whether or not it would be Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame QB, Dan Marino.
Drew Brees had yet to be named and there has been a lot of criticism surrounding his non-inclusion to the list. When they returned from commercial break, Dan Marino’s face popped on the screen and with it he became the 10th quarterback and the last player, coach, or team recognized by the panel of experts who chose the names.
Marino joined, Sammy Baugh, Johnny Unitas, Otto Graham, Joe Montana, Roger Staubach, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and John Elway as the ten best in the last 100 years. Names like Brees, Bart Starr, and Aaron Rodgers.
In Rodgers’ case, he has the resume. Two league MVPs, a Super Bowl MVP, eight Pro Bowls, statistically among the best but at the same time, it isn’t a huge surprise given the talent that was on the list.
A case for Drew Brees is far more compelling. He is a statistical leader in many categories and one of the best to play the position but only Tom Brady made the list as an active player and it seems that more emphasis was put on QB’s that played prior to the start of the NFL rules that protect quarterbacks and receivers.
Marino also joins several of his teammates and alumni. Junior Seau, Dwight Stephenson, and Paul Warfield were all named earlier as was Don Shula a week ago.