Miami Dolphins can beat the 49ers but it isn’t going to be easy
The Miami Dolphins will play in San Francisco later today and it is a game they can steal.
Oddsmakers are not giving the Miami Dolphins much of a chance but this is a game that the Dolphins can run home with a victory in.
Today’s game isn’t going to be easy. The 49er defense is very good and they will make the Dolphins offense work for every yard but the Dolphins may be able to steal this game on the shoulder of their defense.
The 49ers have a good offense. Jimmy Garoppolo is a good quarterback and he has good receivers. What they don’t have is anything truly great. Garoppolo is returning from injury and there will be expected rust to shake off. He was limited in practice this week but it appears that he will indeed play.
At running back, Raheem Mostert is the starter but he is questionable and we will know later today if he will be active for the game. If he can not play, Jerick McKinnon is a capable back-up but the level of play falls off considerably after that and McKinnon is an average runner.
The receiver position isn’t deep either. Deebo Samuel is making his first appearance last week with a three catch game. That was with Nick Mullens at QB. Samuel is also questionable with an illness but should play. Behind Samuel is Dante Pettis and on the other side is Kendrick Bourne and Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk is a promising young receiver but he has a ways to go as he continues to learn the NFL level. He has nine receptions on the season.
The Dolphins defense will have Xavien Howard and Byron Jones on the field for the first time since the first drive of week one and that could force the 49ers to play a run-heavy offense. If they do, the Dolphins should be able to stack the box and make the 49ers beat them through the air.